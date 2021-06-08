Aurora Investment Trust (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ARR opened at GBX 240.05 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.49. Aurora Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 137.79 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 251 ($3.28). The firm has a market cap of £182.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35.
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.