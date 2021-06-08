Aurora Investment Trust (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ARR opened at GBX 240.05 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.49. Aurora Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 137.79 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 251 ($3.28). The firm has a market cap of £182.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

