Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €72.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.76 ($85.60).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NDA stock traded up €1.56 ($1.84) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €80.70 ($94.94). The company had a trading volume of 116,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of €74.19. Aurubis has a one year low of €51.62 ($60.73) and a one year high of €80.32 ($94.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

