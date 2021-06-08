Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.40.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $278.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

