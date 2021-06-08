Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $196.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.93. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.