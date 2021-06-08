AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,430,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,707. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

