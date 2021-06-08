Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Avalara posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.12. Avalara has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,282 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

