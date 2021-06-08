Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82.

On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58.

Avalara stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 588,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,418. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avalara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

