AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 million-8.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of RCEL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 127,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,963. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.97.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

