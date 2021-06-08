Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.06

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 32333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.7315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Aviva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.