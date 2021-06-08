AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Insider Maria D. Martinez Sells 2,652 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,880. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $814.32 million, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $23.94.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
