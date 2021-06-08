AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Insider Maria D. Martinez Sells 2,652 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,880. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $814.32 million, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $23.94.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 464,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.