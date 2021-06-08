AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,658 shares during the quarter. AXT accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTI. Strs Ohio increased its position in AXT by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in AXT by 1,609.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AXT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AXT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568 over the last 90 days. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 386,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

