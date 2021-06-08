Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) vs. EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Critical Survey

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -650.18% -33.83% -31.66% EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24%

22.5% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ayro and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

EchoStar has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.30%. Given EchoStar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Ayro.

Volatility & Risk

Ayro has a beta of 3.98, indicating that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayro and EchoStar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million 122.86 -$10.76 million N/A N/A EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.30 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -67.65

Ayro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar.

Summary

EchoStar beats Ayro on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

