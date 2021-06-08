Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $132.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.49. Balchem has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

