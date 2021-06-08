Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3M by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,342,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 245,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

