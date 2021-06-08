Ballentine Partners LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

