Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 410,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,373,000 after buying an additional 90,102 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 9,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.24. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $232.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

