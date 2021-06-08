Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

