BancorpSouth Bank Has $651,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.