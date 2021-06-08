Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Head to Head Analysis

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.3% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00 HomeStreet 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.19%. HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%. Given HomeStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 25.16% 13.14% 0.87% HomeStreet 25.92% 15.71% 1.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and HomeStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $730.83 million 4.91 $153.80 million $3.86 23.01 HomeStreet $401.38 million 2.38 $79.99 million $3.85 11.64

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Bank of Hawaii on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 65 branch locations and 357 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 62 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.