Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Bank OZK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.