Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $333.92. The company had a trading volume of 473,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $337.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.41. The company has a market capitalization of $946.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,966,053 shares of company stock valued at $604,219,246 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

