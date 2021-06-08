Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,536 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,758 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,942,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.25. 38,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.