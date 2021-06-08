Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $882,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after acquiring an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.80. 13,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,234. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

