Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. 117,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.66.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

