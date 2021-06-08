Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 129 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Shopify were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,230.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,169.31. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $708.01 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

