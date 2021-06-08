Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1,182.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

