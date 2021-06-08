Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $556,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,980 shares of company stock worth $16,329,333. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

