Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $727,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,648 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $114,596,000 after buying an additional 2,095,806 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

