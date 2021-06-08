Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

SPG opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

