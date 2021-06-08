Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,120 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $402,000.

Shares of URTH opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $126.83.

