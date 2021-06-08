Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 186.98 ($2.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.02.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.