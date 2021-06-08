Barings LLC Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE HDB opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

