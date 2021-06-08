Barings LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $191.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.