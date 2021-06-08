Barings LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

AKAM opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,022 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

