Barings LLC Purchases 1,461 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,816,000 after acquiring an additional 534,140 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Centene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

