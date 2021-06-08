Barings LLC Sells 10,509 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,472,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 197,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

