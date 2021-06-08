Barings LLC Sells 126 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.17.

NYSE NOC opened at $371.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

