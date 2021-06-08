BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Stake Raised by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BayCom by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BayCom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BayCom by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 48,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,831. The company has a market cap of $203.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.07. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

