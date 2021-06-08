BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.50

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.50 and last traded at C$61.39, with a volume of 2645027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.55.

The company has a market cap of C$55.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.77.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.3816761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.99%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

