Beer Money (BEER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,710.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $152,913.28 and approximately $32,710.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.29 or 0.00990314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.59 or 0.09802052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

