Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,967. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.