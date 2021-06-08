Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s previous close.
LON RWS traded down GBX 32.88 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 611.62 ($7.99). 2,359,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,502. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 656.04.
RWS Company Profile
