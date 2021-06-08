Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s previous close.

LON RWS traded down GBX 32.88 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 611.62 ($7.99). 2,359,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,502. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 656.04.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

