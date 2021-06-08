BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

