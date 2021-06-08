BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.