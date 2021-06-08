Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 727.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 940,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $10,965,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UDR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,820,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

UDR stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

