Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK stock opened at $157.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

