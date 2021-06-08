Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 120.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 421,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 98,440 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

NYSE NLSN opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

