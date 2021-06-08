Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.35. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.