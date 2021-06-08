Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

FSLY stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,235,859. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

