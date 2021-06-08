Bickling Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 1,947,659 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74.

